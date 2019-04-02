CONTROVERSIAL PICTURE! Kangana Ranaut's Semi NAK*D Photoshoot For Pahlaj Nihalani Lands On Internet

This Is The Photoshoot Which Kangana Was Talking About..

We also got our hands on an old interview of Pahlaj Nihalani, in which he had talked about launching Kangana.

In a 2009 interview with Mumbai Mirror, Pahlaj Nihalani had said, "Yes it is true that I was supposed to launch Kangana in I Love You Boss. Deepak Shivdasani was the director. In fact I had spent 29 lakhs only for the publicity of the film."

Nihalani: I Knew Kangana Is A Star Material

"We had also spoken to Amitabh Bachchan for the lead role but he has just heard a similar subject which later on went on to become Cheeni Kum.

Thereafter, we were on talks with Shatrughan and Rishi Kapoor. I had met Kangana at Rikku's office and knew from the onset that she was star material."

He Further Added..

In this old interview, Pahlaj Nihalani had also said that Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab had approached him for Kangana.

"Even Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab had approached me for her. However I guess later she met Mahesh Bhatt, who decided to launch her (Gangster) and that's why she opted out of my film."

Kangana Treats Me With Respect: Pahlaj Nihalani

"Later, she did come to me saying that she wants to work with me in some other film. I had no contract with her and I am not a producer who would work with an actor if he or she does not want to work with me.

But thereafter, she has always been cordial with me and treats me with respect so I have no ill feelings towards her," had said Nihalani.

At That Time, Kangana's Real Age Also Became A Controversy

When Pahlaj Nihalani was asked to comment on her age, he had said, "A woman's age in Bollywood is never above 21-22."

Cut To Present

Pahlani has recently expressed his disappointment over Kangana's interview over her bold photoshoot and had said, "I am also a victim of her accusations. I remember an incident when Kangana had issues with her passport since she had signed a film with Sidhwani and she had to go abroad for the shoot."

He Had Further Added..

"I had come forward to help her. She had filled in her age and address wrongly in the passport form. What more can I say? Kangana has been thankless to all who helped her and I am one of them."