Kangana Ranaut's Next Directorial Is Her Own Biopic; Actress Reveals Inside Details About Her Film!

Kangana's Biopic To Go On Floors By The End Of This Year

According to a source close to the development, the film will be scripted by Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra who is also the writer of Manikarnika.

The film will go on floors by the end of this year in October-November. According to sources, Kangana already has her technical crew in place from Manikarnika who she is keen on to work with for her own production films.

Kangana Says Her Biopic Wouldn't Be A Propaganda Film

The actress confirmed the news and said, "Yes, it is true, my own story is the subject of my next directorial. But it is not a propaganda film with characters who are starkly black and white, rather it is a sincere, heartfelt account of my journey so far with plenty of lighter moments.

I'm emboldened by the love of the people around me, who have never judged me but accepted me for who I am."

It Was Baahubali Writer KV Prasad Who Came Up With This Idea

Kangana shared, "Around 12 weeks ago, he urged me to let him write a film based on my life. I was nervous and wary initially, but then, given his stature and the fact that I trust him implicitly, I gave Vijayendra sir the go-ahead to the project."

Will Kangana's Biopic Feature Characters Based On Hrithik, KJo?

On being asked whether the film will have characters based on the people she had differences in the past, she said, "How can I show my journey without people, I can't be walking alone. But we will not be taking any names. The idea is to protect me and my life with all its highs and lows.

In the end, it is the story of an achiever, a girl from the mountains who came into Bollywood without any connections in the industry or even a godfather, and went on to carve a niche for herself against all odds, with some memorable films like Gangster, Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel, Fashion, Queen and more recently Manikarnika, bagging three National Awards along the way."