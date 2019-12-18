Kangana Ranaut on CAA: Bollywood Is Full Of Cowards; Which Is Why They Bully Outsiders And Girls

Kangana Ranaut is regarded as one of the boldest actresses of Bollywood. She is always known for speaking her mind. Her stances on nepotism in Bollywood became popular throughout the country. In a recent interaction with ETimes, Kangana has expressed her thoughts on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and protests related to that in India.

While several B-town actors have expressed their opinion on CAA, many other popular actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan are staying tight-lipped over the burning issue. Netizens have started to trend the hashtag #ShameonBollywood, denoting the actors' silence over the CAA and nation-wide protests pertaining to it.

When asked about the trending #ShameonBollywood hashtag in social media, the actress responded, "Bollywood is full of cowards, who are full of themselves." She has stated that the actors in Bollywood are not bothered about what is happening in the country. They have access to all basic needs like electricity, water and shelter which makes them care less about social issues in the country. "The actors should be ashamed of themselves. All they do is just look into the mirror 20 times a day and when they're asked they say we have electricity and we have access to everything, we are privileged, why should we be bothered about the country," Kangana told ETimes.

She has boldly expressed that she feels people in Bollywood are spineless and they are the most scared human beings on earth. She said, "B-town actors are the most scared human beings I've ever seen. They are sissies. They are cowards. They're spineless people. That's why they bully outsiders, they bully girls because they are cowards. And I feel there is really no hope for them."

Kangana added, ""Actors need to be answerable and they need to justify their position and power. Is this power given to them to do Instagram posts and to do drug parties? They make atrocious films, they make films that we are all ashamed of and also they try and kill genuine cinema."

Kangana says B-town actors are powerful when it comes to promoting their mediocre works, but they become soft targets when they need to stand up for an important issue. She claims that the actors are not soft target, but they have made our nation a soft target.

