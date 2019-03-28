Kangana Ranaut On Her Principles Against Nepotism; Would Want My Children To Find Their Way

Kangana Ranaut is known to be one of the most outspoken actors in the Hindi film industry who will say exactly what is on her mind. She has fearlessly spoken about the culture of nepotism in Bollywood, and has spoken against many celebs who nurture it. While talking to Mid-Day, Kangana opened up about what she would do if she found herself in a position some day when her own child wanted to make use of Kangana's celeb status to make it big. Read on!

Speaking to Mid-Day, Kangana said that she is strictly against nepotism and she would not encourage it with her own children. "Well, see, if I do that, the possibility of him being a good director will become 50 percent. If I really care for him and if I am really a good mother, I would let him find his own way because to make a good director, a good living toh he can make out of anything and anywhere. But if I want him to be an extraordinary person, I will throw him in the sea, either he will drown or he will make it, that is if I want to create an exceptional human being, an extraordinary human being can only be created like that," she said.

Citing an example from her own life on how principled she is when it comes to not encouraging nepotism, Kangana said, "My brother is struggling to be a pilot for the past four years, he is looking for a job, I can make a phone call and make that happen but I would not and I never will because getting him that job doesn't mean anything to me but to see a great human rise out of that struggle every day, that rejection that sort of despair and hopelessness is what I would love to see in my brother. For him, there are plenty of options, farming is also one, we have a lot of land back home, that's how I choose to see life. Life for me is not cheque or money or just badges that we wear."

On the work front, Kangana has been reveling in the success of her last film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, in which she played the role of the Queen of Jhansi, Laxmibai. She will next be seen in Mental Hai Kya, directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, also starring Rajkummar Rao.

