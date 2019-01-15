English
    Kangana Ranaut Oozes Grace At Manikarnika Song Launch; Kareena Kapoor Rocks Baggy Jeans At Airport

    By
    |

    Kangana Ranaut has been pulling out all the stops while promoting her upcoming movie Manikarnika. At Manikarnika's new song launch of 'Bharat' today, Kangana was oozing grace and elegance. At the airport on the other hand, Kareena Kapoor was seen rocking baggy denims in an ultra casual avatar. Jacqueline Fernandez was present at a store launch event today and she looked her sporty best. Check out all their pictures!

    Manikarnika Dropped A New Song, 'Bharat'

    Today, a new song from Manikarnika called ‘Bharat' was launched and it sure was a grand event. Held in New Delhi, the film's team and Kangana pulled out all the stops to make a statement with the song launch, as they have been doing with the Manikarnika promotions so far.

    Kangana In Her Most Elegant Element

    Kangana looked every bit graceful and elegant at the event. She wore a beautiful sage green kaftan and a golden shawl wrapped around her neck. She started the event with the traditional lighting of the lamp ceremony. Speaking of the song she said, "This song (Bharat) is the spirit of our film. The aathma of our film. Delhi is the spirit of India, its aathma and the heart as well. So there is no better place to launch this film than in Delhi. That's why we have come here, to launch the song and to make you all a part of the event."

    Kareena's Baggy Jeans Airport Look

    Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen rocking the baggy jeans look at the airport on Tuesday evening. She teamed her denims with a white tee and a long black blazer over it, and accessorized with a pair of swanky glares. Her outfit screams diva. Kareena recently returned from her long European vacation with Taimur.

    Jacqueline At A Store Launch Event

    Actress Jacqueline Fernandez was at a store launch event sporting a totally fun look. Jacqueline posed for the cameras in an orange tank top, a navy blue zip up jacket and a matching skirt. She was showing off a pair of white skechers sneakers, the brand that launched a new store. On the work front, Jacqueline will next be seen in the upcoming action drama film ‘Drive', a Bollywood remake of an American movie with the same name.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 23:14 [IST]
