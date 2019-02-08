Netizens LIONIZE Kangana Ranaut For Calling Out Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt & Other Biggies

Samjee007 @samjee007

"Its true that Bollywood is boycotting her due to her outspokenness and talking about social issues like Nepotism! #KanganaRanaut you are a proud example of New India! Go girl we all support you! Lots of love from Northeast india ✊♥." [sic]

Ap@₹n@ 🇮🇳‏ @aparnaAD2

"Awesome #KanganaRanaut Poor Aamir's Rubaru Roshani tanked without a whimper .. U may be a marketing wizard, but people of India will show you without truth&nationalism, you are just another wannabe activist..." [sic]

Sonakshi Kar @micks_bbsr

"More power to #KanganaRanaut. Let's do this! Nepotism, ganging up & paid media rantings need to stop for good. #Manikarnika" [sic]

RaAvAnAsUrA @allvishh

"Wen ever #KanganaRanaut speaks about #India she win the heart's of every #Indian #Queen Sweet voice funny accent with sharp words like bullet." [sic]

Tanaya @TheMonksPotion

"In a world full on priyankas, alias, kareenas Deepikas.. be a #KanganaRanaut !! ❤" [sic]

श्वेता ✨ @Bollywoodarian

"It takes HUGE courage to stand alone in a nepotism's mafia jungle called Bollywood and fight against them! #KanganaRanaut is such a brave lady...my God! Whenever I see her interviews I'm like man she is a real tigress...👍🏼 be it #Manikarnika or #queen 😍." [sic]

Rahul Dubey @RahulDu23557797

"#KanganaRanaut you are rock .... No any one can't stop you ... Keep working like this .. I am your big fan ... and also all bollywood actor should support to kagna ranavat ...who cornerd by other big bollywood person .... @akshaykumar sir please support her..." [sic]

"#KanganaRanaut India is listening. Hats off for taking on the entitled queens & kings of #Bollywood." [sic]