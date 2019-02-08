Netizens LIONIZE Kangana Ranaut For Calling Out Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt & Other Biggies
At the recent Manikarnika event, when Kangana Ranaut was asked why no celebs like Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt and other biggies are coming out in support of her film, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Kangana took a sharp dig at them and she was quoted as saying that they all have ganged up against her and she will expose each and every one for bullying her. Netizens are quite impressed with Kangana's boldness and are they praising the actress for speaking fearlessly!
Here's how netizens are reacting to Kangana's explosive statements against celebs for maintaining silence on Manikarnika.
Samjee007 @samjee007
"Its true that Bollywood is boycotting her due to her outspokenness and talking about social issues like Nepotism! #KanganaRanaut you are a proud example of New India! Go girl we all support you! Lots of love from Northeast india ✊♥." [sic]
Ap@₹n@ 🇮🇳 @aparnaAD2
"Awesome #KanganaRanaut Poor Aamir's Rubaru Roshani tanked without a whimper .. U may be a marketing wizard, but people of India will show you without truth&nationalism, you are just another wannabe activist..." [sic]
Sonakshi Kar @micks_bbsr
"More power to #KanganaRanaut. Let's do this! Nepotism, ganging up & paid media rantings need to stop for good. #Manikarnika" [sic]
RaAvAnAsUrA @allvishh
"Wen ever #KanganaRanaut speaks about #India she win the heart's of every #Indian #Queen Sweet voice funny accent with sharp words like bullet." [sic]
Tanaya @TheMonksPotion
"In a world full on priyankas, alias, kareenas Deepikas.. be a #KanganaRanaut !! ❤" [sic]
श्वेता ✨ @Bollywoodarian
"It takes HUGE courage to stand alone in a nepotism's mafia jungle called Bollywood and fight against them! #KanganaRanaut is such a brave lady...my God! Whenever I see her interviews I'm like man she is a real tigress...👍🏼 be it #Manikarnika or #queen 😍." [sic]
Rahul Dubey @RahulDu23557797
"#KanganaRanaut you are rock .... No any one can't stop you ... Keep working like this .. I am your big fan ... and also all bollywood actor should support to kagna ranavat ...who cornerd by other big bollywood person .... @akshaykumar sir please support her..." [sic]
"#KanganaRanaut India is listening. Hats off for taking on the entitled queens & kings of #Bollywood." [sic]