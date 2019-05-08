It's WAR! Kangana PURPOSELY Changed Mental Hai Kya Release Date To Clash With Hrithik's Super 30?

Distributors Made The postponement, Not Kangana Ranaut

"The shift in the release date is a decision taken after the recommendations from the distributors, trade analysts and top research team, keeping in mind the releases a week before and after this date. We have been advised to shift the release of our movie to July 26, purely for the business prospects,'' said a statement from Balaji Motion Pictures and clarified that Kangana Ranaut has nothing to do with the postponement.

There Will Be No Mud-slinging Between The Two Movies

''On knowing, that there is already a movie scheduled for a release on that date, we did it all in our purview to ensure that there will be no mud-slinging and it will be dignified release.''

We Only Want Good Box Office Collections

''We stand by assuring that to all other parties. This is a call taken by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures considering better prospects for the movie at the box office and no other parties were involved."

Mental Hai Kya Vs Super 30

Now that Kangana Ranaut's Mental Hai Kya and Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 are all set to clash at the box office on July 26, 2019, we'll have to wait and watch as to which movie will collect the highest at the box office. It's going to be one helluva clash, folks!