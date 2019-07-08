English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kangana Ranaut Reacted Like This When Asked About Zaira Wasim's Decision To Quit Films!

    By
    |

    Recently, 'Dangal' actress Zaira Wasim left everyone shocked when she announced her dissociation from Bollywood citing that she wasn't happy with her 'line of work' and it took away from her 'imaan'. As soon as the actress' note on social media announcing her decision went viral on the internet, it evoked different reactions from Bollywood and netizens on social media.

    While Raveena Tandon initially called her decision 'regressive', the producer of Zaira's film 'The Sky Is Pink' said they stood by her decision. While speaking to a leading daily, 'Dangal' director Nitesh Tiwari said that he wasn't in touch with Zaira post 'Dangal' and that it is her life and she should do whatever she wants. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra dodged the question at an event.

    kangana

    At the song launch event of 'Judgemental Hai Kya' when Kangana was asked to react to Zaira's reaction to quitting movies, the actress said, "It should make you fulfill your life and if you think your life is already fulfilled, there's plenty of work around you. Try and help your family and friends. Kaveri is drying up. There's so much to do. So work and try and fulfill the environment around you. The essential fundamental requirement of any religion is to empower you, not disempower you."

    Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' will be Zaira's last film in Bollywood. The movie also stars Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar and is based on the true story of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary.

    Speaking about Kangana, the actress will be next seen in 'Judgemental Hai Kya' opposite Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga and Jayalalithaa biopic. The actress also recently announced an action film titled 'Dhaakad' which is slated to release on Diwali 2020.

    VIRAL VIDEO! Kangana Ranaut Gets Into An UGLY FIGHT With A Journo At Judgemental Hai Kya Event

    More KANGANA RANAUT News

    Read more about: kangana ranaut zaira wasim
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue