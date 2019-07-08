Kangana Ranaut Reacted Like This When Asked About Zaira Wasim's Decision To Quit Films!

Recently, 'Dangal' actress Zaira Wasim left everyone shocked when she announced her dissociation from Bollywood citing that she wasn't happy with her 'line of work' and it took away from her 'imaan'. As soon as the actress' note on social media announcing her decision went viral on the internet, it evoked different reactions from Bollywood and netizens on social media.

While Raveena Tandon initially called her decision 'regressive', the producer of Zaira's film 'The Sky Is Pink' said they stood by her decision. While speaking to a leading daily, 'Dangal' director Nitesh Tiwari said that he wasn't in touch with Zaira post 'Dangal' and that it is her life and she should do whatever she wants. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra dodged the question at an event.

At the song launch event of 'Judgemental Hai Kya' when Kangana was asked to react to Zaira's reaction to quitting movies, the actress said, "It should make you fulfill your life and if you think your life is already fulfilled, there's plenty of work around you. Try and help your family and friends. Kaveri is drying up. There's so much to do. So work and try and fulfill the environment around you. The essential fundamental requirement of any religion is to empower you, not disempower you."

Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' will be Zaira's last film in Bollywood. The movie also stars Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar and is based on the true story of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary.

Speaking about Kangana, the actress will be next seen in 'Judgemental Hai Kya' opposite Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga and Jayalalithaa biopic. The actress also recently announced an action film titled 'Dhaakad' which is slated to release on Diwali 2020.

