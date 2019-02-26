Kangana Ranaut Reacts Strongly To Surgical Strike 2.0!

Kangana Ranaut REACTS on India Air Strike on Balakot; Check Out | FilmiBeat

Kangana Ranaut lauds the Indian Air Force, who crossed the line of control and entered Pakistan and carried out multiple attacks on the terrorist camps in Balakot. The camps of Jaish-e-Mohammed have been destroyed by IAF. The Sugical Strike 2.0 was planned by the Indian Air Force post the Pulwama attack, which took place on February 14, 2019.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kangana said, "We salute Indian Airforce for striking back like true heroes, and thank Honourable Prime Minister for taking decisive actions, our fight against terrorism has begun, message is clear, jo bhi buri nazar se iss desh ko dekhega, uski aankhein nochle jayengi... Jai Hind."

Apart from Kangana, celebs including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan also lauded IAF for destroying terror camps!

Actor Akshay Kumar took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "Proud of our #IndianAirForce fighters for destroying terror camps. अंदर घुस के मारो ! Quiet no more! #IndiaStrikesBack."

Whereas, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Mess with the best, die like the rest. Salute #IndianAirForce. @narendramodi."

Paresh Rawal also shared the news on the micro-blogging site and wrote, "A TRULY BEAUTIFUL GOOD MORNING. THANKS @narendramodi SIR AND BRAVEHEARTS OF OUR ARMY . JAI HO . "