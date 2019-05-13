Sorry Priyanka & Deepika! Kangana Ranaut Feels THIS Actress Would Have SLAYED At MET Gala 2019 Aptly

Kangana Says Risqué Dressing Has Never Been A Deterrent

While speaking to Mid-Day, Kangana said, "In 2012, I attended Rakesh Roshan's birthday party sporting a no-eyebrows look. So risqué dressing has never been a deterrent. I was one of the first actresses to wear sarees to the airport."

Kangana Roots Ror 'Rekha Ji'

"When I was seeing the Met Gala pictures, I thought that in India, the real queen of Camp would be Rekhaji. It's wonderful how Priyanka [Chopra Jonas] and Deepika [Padukone] are making their mark there," added Kangana.

Kangana On Her Cannes Appearance

When asked to spill beans about her Cannes 2019 appearance, she said, "The clothes I wear will have drama. At the same time, as an Indian actor, I have the responsibility of endorsing our weavers, and wearing outfits that reflect our rich heritage."

She Further Added..

"My stylist Ami Patel and I have been brainstorming for a few weeks. We, along with Falguni and Shane Peacock, are designing a unique saree. The idea is to bring the forgotten weaves to the fore so that the world is more aware of our rich fabrics and culture."

Does Kangana Lose Sleep Over Red Carpet Appearance

Speaking of the same, Kangana said, "I was so busy with Panga. I had to gain almost 10 kilos for the film. During trials, I realised I have to lose some weight," concluded Kangana.