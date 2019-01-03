 »   »   »  Kangana Ranaut’s Reaction To Rani Mukerji’s Opinion On MeToo

The MeToo Movement which exploded in India, has caused a revolution in the Bollywood film industry. The Movement was triggered by Tanushree Dutta when she accused Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of Horn Ok Please in 2008. Since then, many famous women came forward in the industry to share their experience and call out perpetrators. It has truly changed the dynamics of gender relations in Bollywood. As Ranveer Singh hilariously put it on Rajeev Masand's Actors Roundtable, "Ab mardo ki phat ti hai."

A lot of celebs in Bollywood have been vocal about the movement and extended their support towards it. Rani Mukerji too shared her opinion on it on the Actress's Roundtable but was brutally trolled on the social media. She had said, "I think as a woman you have to be that powerful within yourself, you have to believe that you're so powerful that if you ever come into a situation like that you have the courage to say 'back off.' I think you have to have the courage to be able to protect yourself," adding, "you have to take responsibility for your own self."

When Kangana Ranaut was asked what she felt about Rani's opinions, she said, "People who need support, who need to be empowered, we must empower but agar Rani Laxmi Bai jaise ladkiyan agar humari society hume in de sakti hai toh why not, unk discourage nahi karna chahiye. If they are strong women, we should not discourage women. I was 16-years-old when I filed my first FIR against sexual assault so there are people who can stand up for themselves, they shouldn't be discouraged."

Kangana added, "Empowerment who need, they should be empowered but not necessarily everyone needs. Some people can give empowerment also. Some people are givers, the ones who can should be encouraged to give strength, people who are working with NGOs."

It is hard to figure out what Kangana meant by what she said. Kangana is busy promoting her upcoming movie, Manikarnika. She is very excited about its release which is scheduled for January 25th, 2019. Manikarnika is a story about the life of warrior queen Jhansi Ki Rani.

