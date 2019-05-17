English
    Kangana Ranaut's Red Carpet Look For Cannes 2019 Looks Every Bit Ethereal! Check Pictures Here

    Kangana Ranaut made a smashing debut at the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival last year. Yesterday, the 'Manikarnika' actress made several heads turn when she donned a Kanjeevaram saree with a custom-made Falguni and Shane Peacock. The actress later followed it with a sexy black pantsuit for the Cannes after-party.

    Tonight as the actress walked the red carpet, Kangana decided to steer clear of any dramatic look and opted for a dreamy appearance instead. Check out her Day 2 look here.

    Kangana looked stunning in a delicate pink Michael Conco couture gown with exquisite detailed embroideries which added more to her charm.

    The long tail attached to the delicately embroidered gown gives it a very regal touch making Kangana look every bit dreamy.

    Kangana opted for a nude makeup look with simple winged eyeliner backed by hints of lavender eye-shadow and we must say it makes her look quite elegant.

    Kangana poses like a 'Queen' on the red carpet making the paparazzi go click-click all the way.

    kangana ranaut cannes
    Friday, May 17, 2019, 22:47 [IST]
