Kangana Ranaut's Red Carpet Look For Cannes 2019 Looks Every Bit Ethereal! Check Pictures Here

Hello Princess

Kangana looked stunning in a delicate pink Michael Conco couture gown with exquisite detailed embroideries which added more to her charm.

Oh Stunner!

The long tail attached to the delicately embroidered gown gives it a very regal touch making Kangana look every bit dreamy.

A Close-up Shot

Kangana opted for a nude makeup look with simple winged eyeliner backed by hints of lavender eye-shadow and we must say it makes her look quite elegant.

Finally, The Red Carpet Moment

Kangana poses like a 'Queen' on the red carpet making the paparazzi go click-click all the way.