Kangana Ranaut Is Equally Responsible For Shaming Deepika, Katrina & Ranbir Like Her Sister Rangoli!
From last few months, Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel keeps targeting Bollywood celebs for several reasons. While she feels she's just taking a stand for her sister, Kangana, many netizens have warned her not to ruin Kangana's image. Recently, when KRK tried to blame Rangoli for sabotaging Kangana's career, Rangoli cleared the air saying that her each and every tweet, which are aimed at Kangana's contemporaries are approved by the latter. Surprising, right?
Rangoli Writes..
"I have said this before and I am saying it again, every tweet regarding Kangana her work her contemporaries & movie mafia gets approved by Kangana then only makes it to my handle...Tweets about my family, my business and travel are my own & I don't need any approval for those."
'Kangana Is Technically Challenged'
"Kangana doesn't know how to use twitter, Facebook or Instagram, even though when angry sometimes she tries to snatch my phone and do it herself 😂😂😂😂 but she is technically challenged.
If this wasn't the case I am sure she would have liked to tweet herself, but I am here to help my sister, present a prespective to you all and help her get her due... Jai Mata di."
Earlier Today, Rangoli Shamed Deepika & Katrina
Rangoli feels it's unfair to compare Kangana with actresses like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor and we're as speechless as you, readers!
Rangoli Boasts Kangana For Rejecting Big Banner Films
After making it very clear that Kangana shouldn't be compared with her contemporaries, Rangoli went on to boast that Kangana has rejected many big banner films and she chose the path less travelled!
Rangoli Crosses Limits Yet Again
It's not the first time, when Rangoli Chandel has shamed actresses left and right! This time also, Rangoli uses yet another derogatory statement like 'Actress who go wagging their tails if a big hero does one ishara."
We wonder how and why Kangana has no problem with Rangoli's derogatory tweets on her behalf!