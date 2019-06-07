Kangana Ranaut Is Equally Responsible For Shaming Deepika, Katrina & Ranbir Like Her Sister Rangoli!

Rangoli Writes..

"I have said this before and I am saying it again, every tweet regarding Kangana her work her contemporaries & movie mafia gets approved by Kangana then only makes it to my handle...Tweets about my family, my business and travel are my own & I don't need any approval for those."

'Kangana Is Technically Challenged'

"Kangana doesn't know how to use twitter, Facebook or Instagram, even though when angry sometimes she tries to snatch my phone and do it herself 😂😂😂😂 but she is technically challenged.

If this wasn't the case I am sure she would have liked to tweet herself, but I am here to help my sister, present a prespective to you all and help her get her due... Jai Mata di."

@RahulVerma4860 real competition wl b if other actresses lso act wid first time directrs & producrs & play hero f the film,even if dey do one film like dat we want to see,den we wl call it a competition,riding on big names & calling it your personal success is a joke😁🙏 Thanks https://t.co/aTae80fET1 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 7, 2019

Earlier Today, Rangoli Shamed Deepika & Katrina

Rangoli feels it's unfair to compare Kangana with actresses like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor and we're as speechless as you, readers!

Kangana has willingly said no to Khan films, YRF films, Bhansali, Kumar( Singh is Bling), Devgan(Baadshaaho), Kapoor( Sanju)films, if she had done all these she would have made to all popularity lists, she chose the path less travelled...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 7, 2019

Rangoli Boasts Kangana For Rejecting Big Banner Films

After making it very clear that Kangana shouldn't be compared with her contemporaries, Rangoli went on to boast that Kangana has rejected many big banner films and she chose the path less travelled!

(contd)....& you compare her with these women who will give a left arm for these films or these heroes, her success is of a diffent nature if you always put her with these actress who go wagging their tails if a big hero does one ishara, its a humiliation of human vision..(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 7, 2019

Rangoli Crosses Limits Yet Again

It's not the first time, when Rangoli Chandel has shamed actresses left and right! This time also, Rangoli uses yet another derogatory statement like 'Actress who go wagging their tails if a big hero does one ishara."

We wonder how and why Kangana has no problem with Rangoli's derogatory tweets on her behalf!