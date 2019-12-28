Kangana Ranaut Reveals Ranveer Singh In Gully Boy Was One Of Her Favourite 2019 Performances

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had dismissed Alia Bhatt's performance in Gully Boy as unimpressive. However, the actress feels Ranveer Singh's work in the film was among the best performances we saw this year. As the year comes to an end, her sister Rangoli Chandel took to social media to list out Kangana's favourite performances of 2019.

Rangoli tweeted, "As the year comes to an end most people listing Kangana's performances as best I asked her whose work she liked the best, she said she finds Bhumi Pednekar very underrated. Her performance in Sonchiriya is extraordinary also she gave special compliments to Mrunal Thakur and Radhika Madan .... she says these girls hold genuine talent and will shine in coming years, Kangana said she is rooting for them," (sic).

Bhumi was seen in three movies this year: Sonchiriya, Saand Ki Aankh, and Bala. Mrunal Thakur was seen in Batla House and Super 30. Radhika Madan starred in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

Rangoli continued to list Kangana's favourite male performances. "Among the boys Kangana feels Sidhant Chaturvedi, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal have given best work this year, so congratulations to them," (sic) she wrote.

Ranveer and Sidhant performed in Gully Boy, with the latter making his debut with this movie. Vicky won a National Award for his performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike.

It looks like Kangana is set to start 2020 with a bang, with her upcoming film Panga. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is about a mother who tries to make a comeback to Kabaddi, as she is a former Kabaddi champion. Panga's trailer beat Bollywood's biggest blockbusters this year, to be the most viewed trailer of 2019.

