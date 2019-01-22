English
    HORRIFYING! Kangana Ranaut Reveals She Was Pinched On Her B*tt In The Middle Of A Group

    Kangana Ranaut is known for her no-nonsense attitude, saying things bluntly and being unapologetic about it. The actress is one of the few names in Bollywood who has always been vocal about the important issues. Recently while speaking to DNA, the 'Manikarnika' actress opened up about the #MeToo movement.

    Kangana also said that women should be responsible for their own safety and why the right message needs to be given out to young girls. 

    'How Can Someone Else Be Responsible For Your Safety?'

    The actress told DNA, "Expecting another person to make sure that I am safe is not the right attitude. If I had thought like that at 16, God knows where I would be, maybe I wouldn't have been alive. How can you expect another person to rescue you or be responsible for your safety?"

    The Psychology Of Criminals

    "A criminal mostly knows he is committing a crime. Even the richest people shop lift, they know it, yet they do it for the thrill of it."

    When You Set Certain Rules, Criminals Would Want To Breach It

    "When you set the rules and make a person aware of the fact that this is violating another person's fundamental right, if that person is a criminal, he wants to do that very thing. If initially it was a sexual urge, it's become a mental urge and he wants to corner the young girl in the dark on the street."

    Kangana Opens Up About #MeToo- I Was Pinched On My B*tt In The Middle Of A Group

    "I was pinched on my butt in the middle of a group and that person was right there, looking at me. It was not even sexual, it was like ‘I did exactly what I was not supposed to do'. And looking me in the eye like ‘what are you going to do now?' So, what do you expect?"

    'Your Safety Doesn't Mean You Do Taekwondo & Karate'

    Kangana said, "I think somewhere we should tell the girls that there are a few rules. Don't say ‘maybe,' when you want to say ‘no', it's important. Your safety doesn't mean you can do Taekwondo and karate.

    It also means you go to someone who can save you; it may be a teacher, an uncle you trust, a friend, or the Mumbai Police, or go to the media, find a journalist and expose them. So, to tell them this and then get severely trolled for it, is horrible."

    'The Worst Part Is Women Are Trolling Women'

    "First of all, some of these people might not understand Twitter language, or they might not even be on Twitter... and the educated ones don't understand that the dynamics of a criminal and a criminal psyche are different. How can a criminal be responsible for my safety?

    It's all become a bundle of confusion, everyone is doing everything. And the worst part is that women are trolling women. We must stop doing that."

    Read more about: kangana ranaut me too manikarnika
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 22, 2019, 11:40 [IST]
