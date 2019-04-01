Kangana Ranaut Reveals Why Jayalalitha's Story Was A Revelation For Her!

How The Biopic On Jayalalitha Ended Up In Kangana's Lap

She was already recording sessions with K V Vijayendra Prasad, who has also written Manikarnika, on her biopic, when Vijayendra Prasad confided in her that he was writing another story like Kangana's, and she should consider coming onboard for that.

And hence began Ms Ranaut's journey of Jayalalitha biopic, a bilingual which is titled Jaya in Hindi and Thalaivi in Tamil.

Jayalalitha's Story Was A Revelation For Kangana

Prior to the narration, the actress had a different perception of the actress turned politician, and she revealed that the story was a revelation for her.

"It presented an image of her that was contrary to the one I had in my mind, so I asked for some time to think over the film during which I read up some more on her and was blown away by what I learnt," Kangana was quoted as saying.

Kangana Believes Jayalalitha's Story Needs To Be Told

"It's a story that needs to be told and I am happy to be telling it even though she was the absolute opposite of me."

Contrasting Personalities

When asked how Jayalalitha was opposite of her, considering both the women have a strong personality and stood tall against odds, Kangana said, "She was far more docile and refined in her demeanour, more sophisticated in her choice of words and always ladylike no matter what she was going through.

But if you tried to run her down, she would always bounce back. She's risen over every controversy and adversity and I could identify with that spirit though our styles of expression were very different."

The Actress Calls Her Role 'Fascinating'

The actress revealed that contrasting facets of the Iron Lady, Jayalalitha's personality made the role even more fascinating for her.

"She was emotionally dependent on some people, including her mother and MGR (actor-turned-politician), and allowed them to mould her into an actress and politician when she never wanted to be either. When they, and When they, and several others she had grown to rely on, left her, alone and vulnerable, she didn't flounder. She took charge of her life and went on to become a bigger actress and politician. That's remarkable, unbelievable!"