Kangana Ranaut Reveals Why She Is An Obsessive Lover!

Kangana Ranaut made some personal revelations at the second edition of the Republic TV Summit which was held at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi. Kangana said, "People think I am careless with my money but I am very wise when it comes to handling my finances. I like to invest in my dreams. I don't like to invest in a dead zone and freeze my money."

She further added, "I am also an obsessive lover - not just sexually but platonic too. The ones I love, I spoil them silly. I love my parents. My brother's wedding is in Udaipur. I like to spend on people I love. God has been very kind. I support causes too and donate where my heart belongs."

While speaking about herself, Kangana also revealed that her anger is very constructive. She said that every time when she has gotten angry in life, it has been for a reason to construct, to do better or to excel or for her team to excel.

Kangana also asserted that when she left home, she did not leave because she just wanted to give her parents a hell time. She claimed that she had a vision before taking such tough decision.

"I would like to go against practices which are pulling people down, which are not productive. What I do in anger has always worked for me. There is a child inside me that is beyond any logic," added Kangana.

Kangana Ranaut will be seen next in Thalaivi - a biopic on J Jayalalithaa. Apart from Thalaivi, Kangana will be seen in Panga and Dhakkad.