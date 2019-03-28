Kangana Ranaut Reveals Why She REJECTED Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat; OFFENDS Rani Mukerji!

Kangana On Watching Rani Mukerji's Black

"I remember going for Black. At that time, people around me from theatre were suggesting I do films, which I thought would be difficult. I went with my roommate Kamlesh, who was almost my mother's age. She took me to watch Black, and told me if we could act like that, we could also become like them. And I said, "I can do this. What's the big deal?"

Rani Would Surely Be Offended By Her Statement

"She was like, "Oh my god, look at you?" I said in theatre, we do this in one go. Here, you have to do it in segments; and if you mess up, you can do it again! I went back to my hostel, tried to enact [Rani Mukerji's character] before the mirror. And I knew I can definitely do this. That day, I found the confidence."

Kangana On Considering Herself A Self-taught Actress

When asked about the same, she said, "I wouldn't say I'm a self-taught actor - definitely someone curious and eager to learn. When I did theatre with Arvind Gaur, he opened me up and gave me confidence that I am good at this."

She Further Added..

"When it came to Anurag [Basu], he said, 'I have met so many young actors, and some of them I have rejected, are big stars today. But people are often unable to convey what they think and feel. You have this ability to portray that.'

He had this process: If he gave me an emotion, he would ask me to repeat it [that thought] in my head, and it would reflect on my face."

Kangana Gives An Instance..

"In a film like Queen (2014), it has to be more internal, and less about body-language. There is a different school of acting and you learn a lot with every film. So while I am not self-taught, I do grasp everything and make it my own," said Kangana.