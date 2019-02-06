Kangana Ranaut Looks Royal At The Airport; Shahid Kapoor & Malaika Arora Cross Paths At Gym

Kangana Slays Her Airport Look Every Time

Kangana Ranaut returned to Mumbai airport looking totally royal in a light pink silk saree. She gave her look a regal touch with her beautiful matching statement neck piece. She sported a pair of sunglasses too and had her hair up in a bun. Kangana has been riding high on the success of her latest film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which has been a hit among audiences. However, it has had its fair share of controversies, after many from the film's team have accused Kangana of hijacking the film making process while some others have defended her.

Varun Keeps It Casual

Varun Dhawan was also snapped at the airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Varun sported a casual look in a white t-shirt with blue denims, and white sneakers. Varun has been busy with the shoot of his upcoming dance film with Remo D'Souza, ‘3'. He had recently injured his knee while shooting for a dance sequence for the movie in Amritsar.

Arjun's Suave Airport Look

Arjun Kapoor looked suave at the airport early on Tuesday morning. He sported a white shirt with black pants and upped the style quotient with a maroon leather jacket. He also sported a black hat. Just a few days earlier, Arjun was snapped jetting off somewhere from the airport.

Malaika's Tuesday Gym Look

Malaika Arora is a regular at the gym as the paps spot her there almost on a daily basis. Today, Malaika wore for her gym look, a white tank top with dark grey shorts, and black sneakers. She had her hair up in a bun and sported a pair of aviator sunglasses.

Shahid Is All Smiles After His Workout Session

Shahid Kapoor is also a fitness freak like Malaika. He wore a light grey t-shirt with light grey shorts, white sneakers and a grey hat as he headed out after his workout session. Shahid has been busy shooting for his upcoming film Kabir Singh with Kiara Advani. The film is a Bollywood remake of the Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy.

Shahid & Malaika Cross Paths At The Gym

Malaika and Shahid crossed paths at the gym today and greeted each other with a warm hug.