Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Chandel Questions Priyanka Chopra After Her #Howdareyou Tweet

Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old environmental activist, has been receiving tremendous support after her speech at the UN. It has been making rounds on social media with #howdareyou. She was hailed by many Bollywood celebrities, too. One of them was Priyanka Chopra.

Thunberg said in her speech, "People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystem are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you? You're failing us, but the young people are starting to understand your betrayal. The eyes of all future generations are upon you. And if you choose to fail us, I say, we will never forgive you."

PeeCee took to social media and thanked the activist for her powerful speech. She tweeted, "Thank you @gretathunberg for giving us the much-needed punch in the face, for bringing your generation together and showing us that we need to know better, do more to save what is most critical. At the end of the day, we only have this one planet. #HowDareYou". Take a look at her tweet here.

Though the tweet received much support, Rangoli Chandel, who is known for creating controversies, negatively replied to Priyanka's tweet. She urged Priyanka to support Indians who are working hard for the environment.

Rangoli stated, "Dear PC nice to have u back, Yes this young woman is doing great work, magar hamare desh mein bhi bahut log tan man dhan se environment keliye kaam kar rahe hain,sirf lecture nahin de rahe results laa rahe hain... unkeliye bhi kabhi kuch payaar ke shabd bol dijiye...acha lagega." (sic) Here's a look at Rangoli's tweet.

Greta Thunberg showered the question 'How dare you' in her four-minute speech at UN's Climate Action Summit on Monday in New York. The video of her speech took the internet by storm, racking up tens of thousands of shares and likes on all social media platforms.

The young activist was mocked by US President Donald Trump. He briefly took part in the meeting as he accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi had delivered a speech during the event. Trump tweeted the video along with a sarcastic comment, "very happy young girl". (sic)