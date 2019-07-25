NO ATTACKS! Kangana Ranaut Says Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt And Katrina Kaif INSPIRE Her

Kangana Reacts To Taapsee's Response

The interviewer first read the reply of Taapsee in front of Kangana i.e., "I don't know which role of hers I have imitated. If she thinks I'm a copy of hers in a way 'sasta aur mehenga', I would take it as a compliment because she's really a good actor. So, if I'm a copy in any way then I would take it as a big compliment".

To which Kangana said, "Well, that's very gracious of her."

Kangana Praises Deepika, Katrina & Alia

While praising her comtemporaries, Kangana said, "Consciously and subconsciously, we inspire each other. Whether it is Deepika Padukone's infectious fitness routine, Alia Bhatt's chirpiness or Katrina Kaif's congeniality personality, it's always something that you subconsciously get from each other."

Kangana Further Added..

"But, I always say that if things are in the right spirit it should be taken lightly I mean when it comes to me and my sister everything becomes too serious and when people are taking digs at us it is funny. So I think we should look at it the same way. She was also taking a dig, the way everybody does on Twitter."

Kangana Gears Up For Judgementall Hai Kya

On the work front, Kangana is gearing up for Judgementall Hai Kya. The film is all set to release on this Friday i.e., July 26, 2019. The film also casts Rajkummar Rao in the lead role.