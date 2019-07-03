Kangana Ranaut Says Her Enemies Work Hard On Exposing Themselves So Badly - Whom Is She Hinting At?

Will Kangana Expose More People?

At the trailer launch event, when Kangana was asked if she would be exposing more people, the actor said, "It isn't that I expose anyone, sometimes people expose themselves casually."

"I keep it very light, I talk about common sense. As I say about my enemies, what do they need me for, they work hard on exposing themselves so badly."

Kangana: People Openly Shamed Me

At the same event, Kangana also spoke about the phase between 2016-2017, in which she was shamed and called mentally unstable.

"There was a phase in my life where people tried to openly shame me by saying I've a mental illness, I'm on medication. Hence I am claiming things. I had answered that as well with a 'so what?' Even though I am not on any medication, I wouldn't have been embarrassed if I was."

Kangana On Doing 'Judgemental Hai Kya?'

"When Kanika Dhillon (writer) narrated this role to me, I thought it was my story. If that phase hadn't come and I had heard the story then, maybe I wouldn't have considered it an issue - a girl being called mentally unstable," asserted Kangana.

Kangana Further Added..

The actor said although she related to the film but doesn't take being called unstable as a compliment or humiliation.

"I neither take it as a compliment or humiliation if people think of me as Jhansi ki Rani or Mental, or Tanu or Datto," added Kangana, citing characters from her recent films.

Kangana On Going Strong Despite All The Negativities Around Her

"To keep the ability to continue to trust people is very healthy. You'll be finished without that ability if you don't trust people or don't have faith in life. If you live in constant insecurity of being betrayed, cheated, you're already finished. I work a lot to keep the ability on a high scale," said Kangana.

Judgementall Hai Kya, which also stars Rajkummar Rao is scheduled to be released on July 26.