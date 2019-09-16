Kangana Ranaut Says She Needs To Be RESPONSIBLE With The Media Because Of Its Power To Reach Fans

Kangana Ranaut has increasingly been using her voice and reach to bring awareness to certain social causes. Off late, the actress has been campaigning for an environmental project called Cauvery Calling, which aims to revive the river by planting 242 crore trees. Kangana donated a whopping amount of Rs 42 lakhs to the project, and said that she will be donating a large part of her earnings to this crucial mission every year.

The actress got talking to Pinkvilla about the power of her celebrity status to bring awareness to important social issues. After her recent feud with the media, Kangana feels she has to be more responsible in the way she comes across as it is like playing with fire.

She said, "It is very difficult. To be in media's scrutiny...and with one slip of the tongue, it is like playing with fire. Either you do it properly, or otherwise, you can do more damage than benefit. In my 20s I felt I would do charity, but now I feel one person is insignificant in the scheme of things. We need to get everyone together. It's not easy doing something like this. But I truly feel that it's not difficult for people to contribute."

Apart from Kangana, other celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Juhi Chawla, Kajal Aggarwal, Raveena Tandon, Anupam Kher and many others are supporting the Cauvery Calling initiative, and urging people to contribute to the cause.

Kangana further continued, "My presence in this is because of people. I am today because the media made me a star. I feel obliged in some way to give back. It also stems from a realization when I was building my home. I just felt we draw so much resource from the earth. Right now, I own 3-4 homes, and there is a lot of overconsumption of resources. Then I thought does a person like me need 3-4 homes? That's when I decided I will stop buying properties. How else will you give back to nature unless you die and offer your body as fertilizer to the soil? You only draw and never give back. What is the point of feeling panicky if we don't intend to solve it?"

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Judgementall Hai Kya, opposite Rajkummar Rao. Her next film is a sports comedy titled 'Panga', directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari.

