Kangana Ranaut: People Are Waiting For Me To Fail To Make Themselves Feel Better

'My Failure Is Important To Them'

"There are people who are waiting to to prove to themselves that she's not a real deal, to make themselves feel better. My failure is important to them."

The 31-year-old actor, known to speak her mind, said while a certain section will look at her in a particular light but her world view is extremely positive and she wouldn't change that.

'I Praise Everyone Regardless Of Who They Are'

"Even though I can realise or feel, I can never be like them or feel through them. I understand their cynicism but I can never be them. Personally, I've never waited for anyone to fail. That's why I think I could do what I did in my life.

"That inherent positivity that I have in me. I praise everyone regardless of who they are or what they think of me is actually something I live by. I'm not a double faced person. What others feel I'm not concerned about that," she added.

Kangana On Directing Manikarnika Amid All The Negativity

Kangana is currently gearing up for her ambitious epic-drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

The actor underwent a rigorous and exhaustive physical and emotional exercise to tap into the character of Rani Lakshmibai, one of the key leaders in the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

Things changed; however, when she had to also turn director after the original helmer, Krish, was not available to re-shoot a chunk of the project.

Kangana said she was aware when the news dropped that she will now helm the project, there was wide spread skepticism around her.

"When the studio is investing money, I must've shown them some caliber because nobody will put money on anyone. If the entire team, the writerswho are India's best are ready to work with me, it's beyond me why people get so touchy," she said.

Kangana On 'Deep Rooted Sexism'

Kangana added that most of it could be 'deep rooted sexism' which invited the amount of doubt on whether she could direct the film.

"I'm just a new director on the block, what's the big deal? I see there is a lot of sexism involved in this- a woman, doing an epic action film and directing it. That's something even Hollywood was struggling with.

"When 'Wonder Woman' came people were like 'oh a woman director making an action film' but when the film worked well, they all praised a woman pulling this off. There is clearly a deep rooted sexism," she added.