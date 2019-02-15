Kangana Ranaut Says People Who Read Queen’s Script Thought It Was The Lamest They Had Ever Seen

Kangana Ranaut is making big strides in Bollywood when it comes to choosing female centered scripts for movies, and delivering them well. No wonder she has three national awards in her kitty. Right from Queen, to Tanu Weds Manu, Simran, and most recently, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, the actress has carved a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry. In a recent interview, Kangana recalled that Queen, one of her best movies till date, was thought to be lame a script at the time of its production.

According to Pinkvilla, Kangana was quoted to have said in a Signature Masterclass on Viu interview, "Whoever read Queen's script before they said it was the most-lame script they'd ever seen." The actress further shared details of the light hearted process of filming Queen. "Queen was a big party for everyone. The director was a very big producer. He didn't want anyone to stress over it and wanted everyone to have fun. The process was very unusual and very different from any other set I've been on. It turned out to be very good, but it could've gone the other way as well and the director was prepared for it. It was a small budget film and nothing was at stake from his end, and even I had nothing to lose as I had no career left," she said.

Kangana turned director for the first time with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. While many have hailed her performance both as actor and director, some of the big names in the industry have not commented or praised Kangana for the film, which has irked the actress. Kangana recently called out Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan and many others.

The actress recently confirmed that her next directorial venture will be a biopic on her own life. She revealed to Mumbai Mirror, "Yes, it is true, my own story is the subject of my next directorial. But it is not a propaganda film with characters who are starkly black and white, rather it is a sincere, heartfelt account of my journey so far with plenty of lighter moments. I'm emboldened by the love of the people around me, who have never judged me but accepted me for who I am."

