Kangana Ranaut Says She Deserves A National Award For Her Film 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi'!

Kangana Ranaut On National Awards

An IANS report quoted Kangana as saying, "I feel there are certain things which if you will not respect, then it is, in turn, disrespectful for that organisation itself."

No National Award Win Will Create Doubt

She further added, "So, if I or my film Manikarnika... doesn't win at National film awards, then it will question credibility of that award ceremony but if I come across other good work then, I will be objective enough to say it's better than me."

The Actress Praised Tabu's Work In Andhadhun

"I think last year, Tabu ji gave an amazing performance in Andhadun. I am floored by what she has done. I think in coming year, it will be revealed. If there will be a better performance than Manikarnika, I will definitely appreciate that but I don't think it will happen."

The Actress Opens Up About Her 10-day Silence Experience

"I am glad to know that my presence was missed. I think media people were affected a lot when I was out of the city. I feel everyone should take their time out for themselves. In our culture, spirituality was something that we actively pursued but today's generation is not aware of that."

"They visit life coaches, therapists and psychiatrists for their mental peace but they do not know how to work on their inner well being so, I would like to encourage people to turn towards spirituality. Earlier, I didn't used to tell anyone but now I talk about it. I feel it helps people to connect them with their inner self. It helps to enhance your stamina, concentration, focus and intellect."