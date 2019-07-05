Kangana Ranaut: Taapsee Pannu Has Been Saying Derogatory Things About Me; My Sister Is Protecting Me

Kangana On Varun & Taapsee

While speaking to Spotboye, when Kangana was asked about Rangoli's attacking tweets, she said, "I read Rangoli's tweets, she was lovingly teasing Varun as he never responded to her when she urged him to speak about Manikarnika.

And Taapsee has been saying derogatory things about me- like needing a filter and being an extremist, which Rangoli is clearly upset about- this has nothing to do with her JHK tweet."

Kangana Adds..

"The way Anurag is protecting Taapsee, my sister is protecting me! What's the matter, anybody has problems with her tweets, can unfollow her."

Here's What Anurag Kashyap Had Said..

For those who've come late, Anurag Kashyap had come out in support of Taapsee and had tweeted, "Come on Rangoli.. this is going too far.. this is really really desperate.. I really don't know what to say to this . Having worked with both your sister and Taapsee...I just don't get this ..praising the trailer means praising all aspect of it. Which includes Kangana."

Rangoli Hit Back At Anurag Saying..

"You @anuragkashyap72 have been calling Kangana last night and telling Taapsee is her fan, give me one media interaction where she said that, infact she always calls Kangana extremist, Kangana has opinions so what? Why call her filter and extremist."

"Taapsee is a fan & loves to copy her yes we all are, who wouldn't like to be like Kangana bt why attack her and take digs, yeh sab shanagiri nikalne keliye he toh main twitter pe ayi hun thank u very much magar sab ki pol khulegi koi nahin rok sakta."

