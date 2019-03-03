Kangana Ranaut Says That She Doesn’t Have A Plan On How To Go About Offending People

Kangana Ranaut always seems to find herself in the middle of one controversy after another without a break. The National Award winning actress has been hitting the headlines recently because of her tiff with director Krish over the directorial credits of her latest movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She has also recently been making controversial statements against Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and others claiming that she does not receive the kind of love and appreciation that she deserves from the film fraternity.

As reported by Pinkvilla, the actress recently said in an interview that she doesn't have a plan when it comes to offending someone and that she doesn't pick fights. "I come from a situation where I really do not have a backup plan, I don't have a plan B. It's not that I wake up every morning thinking how many people can I offend today and how to make my life more difficult, I wake up every morning thinking about how I can find my way through everybody. Where I belong, where I come from, I am not seen, look at my story. Of course, there are models and Miss Worlds and actors from equally small towns."

At a recent conference, Kangana was asked if she felt left out because she was usually not included in the 'best actresses' list that people from the fraternity come up with. "I don't feel left out. I feel I stand out. When you talk about actresses, here's a three-time National Award-winning actress. The Mr Johar's of the world try to present a list of people whose acting abilities are questionable and with a blank face. It's brain-feeding of another magnitude," she said.

After Manikarnika, the actress has been inspired to do a trilogy on women warriors. "I'm planning a film on women warriors and taking a trilogy forward. Manikarnika can be the first part, followed by Durgawati or Razia Sultan and there are so many of them," she said.

The actress also recently confirmed reports that she will next be directing her own biopic. On that she said, "The biopic will give a chance to look at my life objectively. It is not an expose of people in the industry. All the episodes will be there. It is on my struggle, which is unusual."

