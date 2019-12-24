CAA: Kangana Ranaut Shames Protesters For Vandalising Public Property; Gets Trolled Massively

Last night (December 23, 2019), Kangana Ranaut unveiled the trailer of her upcoming film, Panga, in which she is essaying the role of a Kabaddi player. At the trailer launch event, Kangana interacted with the media and spoke about the ongoing protests over Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA). Unlike other B-town celebs, Kangana rather slammed the protesters for vandalising public property during the protest.

"It's not correct for the people to instigate violence in the name of democracy. We are still hung on to the pre-Independence era. During that time, going on a strike against the people who had captured us, not paying taxes, all of this was really cool. But today, because of democracy, your leaders have come from within you, not from Italy or Japan," said Kangana Ranaut.

"In our population, only three to four percent people pay taxes. The rest of them are actually dependent on them. So, who gives you the right to burn buses, trains, create ruckus in the country? One bus costs a lot. It's not a small amount. And the condition of this country is such that there are so many who are dying of malnutrition," she added.

Kangana's 'three to four percent people pay taxes' statement didn't go down well with many netizens and they were quick to troll the Queen actress. Here's how they reacted...

Only 3-4% people pay taxes 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

Get well dumbo. — Shubham (@shubh_ch) December 23, 2019

Presumably she thinks thse "3-4%" taxpayers have the right to burn buses. — Karuna Nundy (@karunanundy) December 23, 2019

Just a clarification : GST ( apart from other indirect taxes and cesses) is paid by all Indians, even the poorest. Total GST collection is around ₹11-12 lakh crores annually. Income Tax collection is around ₹6 lakh crores. It’s a fiction that only a small % of Indians pay taxes — Dr Arvind Mayaram ‏ ‏ڈاکٹر اروند مایارام (@MayaramArvind) December 24, 2019

Does she know that there are direct and indirect taxes?

Does she know that indirect taxes are paid by every person, even the poorest of poor. — Roshni (@RoshniManglore) December 23, 2019

Ma'am every indian who holds a house do pay taxes.



And urging you to give some advice to UP police too...



They have also seen vandalizing public and private properties. pic.twitter.com/D6M6CJPbQ0 — AzAad Prem khopda (@roflchopra) December 23, 2019

With exact same logic, the public is paying for everyone in the Parliament.



They are dependent on us !!



Who gives them the right to make us stand in lines for months for our own money and to play God with our future ??? — Puja Ibadat Kaur Williams (@DConquered) December 23, 2019

What . 3_4% only paying tax others are depending on them? Can we call this ignorance or arrogance .... Except air we breathe don't we pay tax for everything ... !?? She thinks income tax is the only tax...!!! — harmony1960 (@harmony1960) December 24, 2019

Soo what is GST & almost 80%of the population buying any stuff or availing service pays it?

Agreed, public property shouldn't be damaged but now here u made vague statement just like some ministers who judge economy by movie boxoffice collection & millennials harming economy — Tanmay V.S🌈🌴 (@tanmay_shinde99) December 23, 2019

