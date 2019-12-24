    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      CAA: Kangana Ranaut Shames Protesters For Vandalising Public Property; Gets Trolled Massively

      By
      |

      Last night (December 23, 2019), Kangana Ranaut unveiled the trailer of her upcoming film, Panga, in which she is essaying the role of a Kabaddi player. At the trailer launch event, Kangana interacted with the media and spoke about the ongoing protests over Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA). Unlike other B-town celebs, Kangana rather slammed the protesters for vandalising public property during the protest.

      "It's not correct for the people to instigate violence in the name of democracy. We are still hung on to the pre-Independence era. During that time, going on a strike against the people who had captured us, not paying taxes, all of this was really cool. But today, because of democracy, your leaders have come from within you, not from Italy or Japan," said Kangana Ranaut.

      kangana-ranaut

      "In our population, only three to four percent people pay taxes. The rest of them are actually dependent on them. So, who gives you the right to burn buses, trains, create ruckus in the country? One bus costs a lot. It's not a small amount. And the condition of this country is such that there are so many who are dying of malnutrition," she added.

      Kangana's 'three to four percent people pay taxes' statement didn't go down well with many netizens and they were quick to troll the Queen actress. Here's how they reacted...

      What do you think of Kangana Ranaut's stand on the issue?

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue