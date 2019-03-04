After Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut SHAMES Ranbir Kapoor Over Politics; Gets THRASHED By Fans Brutally!

Kangana Shames Ranbir

Kangana said "Maine kahi Ranbir Kapoor ka interview dekha tha waha Ranbir kehte hai ki,'mere ghar light hai, pani hai, mujhe koi jarurt nahi politics me jane ki...' Ye kaisi baat karte hain ye actors? Desh ke bare me baat nahi kar skte hain. Unhe lagta hai pata nahi hai jo mahngi car or lifestyle wo desh ne hi unhe diya hai."

Fans Didn’t Like This Remark Of Kangana At All!

An Instagram user commented on Kangana's video and wrote, "Taking dig at everyone is not a great deal."

And.. More Negative Comments Poured In For Kangana

@tinavisel: "She is becoming a rakhi sawant in the maturing stages... Please get back to doin grt films.. u rock in that... I didnt watch manikarnika coz i am done with ur media stunts. Theres no problem in being a small town person... Majority of India is in dat chunk.. n we still nail it as a country coz of all of ours efforts. #pleasegrowuplady." [sic]

@yashodhagbaby

"Sick. Disgusting. Pyscho. Who are you to tell others to talk on what topic? Such an attention seeker. You have crossed all limits of tolerance. Enjoy your downgrade." [sic]

@hemanthsonwane_patil

"Ye un logo me se hai jinhe bachpan me pyar nahi mila, jo jawani me success nahi ho paye, to ab thoda pyar success mil raha hai to duniya se badla lene lage hai .. par isi wajah se ye sab kho denge.."

@jijonyyy

"She is sick and attention seeker she is thinking that if she take Ranbir name she would be more famous and popular just relax aunty ju no one care about u and we love Ranbir kapoor as always." [sic]

@nature7509

"Kangana is not just an attention seeker who attacks others , but also crazy hatemonger." [sic]

We wonder how Ranbir is going to react to Kangana's explosive statements!