Kangana Ranaut's Sister INSULTS Alia Bhatt For BEGGING To Rajamouli & SNATCHING Others' Work

Rangoli Targets Alia

At a recent award night, when Alia was asked to comment on Kangana Ranaut's attack on her, she had said that she will stay silent and rather focus on her work!

To which Rangoli Chandel replied, "I really hope you go quiet darling, you and papa Jo have milked enough backhand PR from this, please take a seat now...." [sic]

Rangoli Calls Alia A 'Sheep'

"Snatching others work and opportunities everyday, begging and pleading makers to cast, playing games and using connections to grab films doing back hand PR and on surface behaving like a sheep , as if people are idiots not to see through this..." [sic]

Rangoli Calls Alia 'Regressive'

"While whole world propagating speak up or me too Alia ji is going ‘ main chup rahoongi aur zulm sahoongi How regressive is that, coming from a British girl sounds strange , if you take a leaf from Papa Jo's book obviously it will be melodramatic." [sic]

What's your take on these tweets of Rangoli Chandel? Do share with us in the comments section below.