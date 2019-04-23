English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kangana Ranaut's Sister INSULTS Alia Bhatt For BEGGING To Rajamouli & SNATCHING Others' Work

    By Lekhaka
    |

    It's known to all that Alia Bhatt has been roped in for SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, RRR. Recently, while speaking about working with Rajamouli, she was quoted as saying, "I had bumped into Rajamouli sir at an airport and I begged him that whatever part he has (for me) I will do it. That time he had not casted for the girl yet. He said he was anyway talking about my timelines. So I told him whatever be the timelines, I will make it happen. We made it happen."

    And it seems, with this statement of Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel has found a new excuse to target her! Here's what she tweeted..

    Rangoli Targets Alia

    At a recent award night, when Alia was asked to comment on Kangana Ranaut's attack on her, she had said that she will stay silent and rather focus on her work!

    To which Rangoli Chandel replied, "I really hope you go quiet darling, you and papa Jo have milked enough backhand PR from this, please take a seat now...." [sic]

    Rangoli Calls Alia A 'Sheep'

    "Snatching others work and opportunities everyday, begging and pleading makers to cast, playing games and using connections to grab films doing back hand PR and on surface behaving like a sheep , as if people are idiots not to see through this..." [sic]

    Rangoli Calls Alia 'Regressive'

    "While whole world propagating speak up or me too Alia ji is going ‘ main chup rahoongi aur zulm sahoongi How regressive is that, coming from a British girl sounds strange , if you take a leaf from Papa Jo's book obviously it will be melodramatic." [sic]

    What's your take on these tweets of Rangoli Chandel? Do share with us in the comments section below.

    SHOCKING! Sridevi's Co-star Priya Anand BLAMED For Her Death!

    Read more about: alia bhatt rangoli chandel
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 17:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 23, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue