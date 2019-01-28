'Leave Her Alone': Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Blasts Director Krish On Manikarnika Row

Director Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi or Krish as he is popularly known, recently revealed the real reason why he opted out of Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. He slammed the actress and said that she shouldn't have taken the entire credit for the film. His interviews soon went viral on the internet.

After reading them, Kangana's sister Rangoli hit back at Krish and posted on Twitter, ''@DirKrish chalo man liya you directed the whole film now please calm down, still Kangana is the leading face of the film let her enjoy this moment of her success and great appreciation, please leave her alone, we all believe you now please take a seat 🙏.'' (sic)

Meanwhile, writer Apurva Asrani has launched a fresh attack on Kangana, he posted on his social media account, ''You can... Hijack the passion project of a senior director. Hire another director, but fire him after he's completed the film. Claim credit as the films director. Even have the trade & press support your evil shenanigans... but still make a flop film!"

He added, ''This is painful, yet cathartic. I wrote #Simran with a passion similar to the man in the video (referring to Krish). But an insecure #KanganaRanaut started deleting other actors lines on set & made it about her. Krish explains in frustration how she cut out historical characters from #Manikarnika too. Director #Krish exposes how #KanganRanaut hijacked #Manikarnika. This is exactly what she did on Simran too. Waited for me to complete the cut (minus patchwork), told me how much she loved it, then had me thrown out by colluding wth producer-before she went onto screw up the film.'' (sic)

''What's going to hurt more brother Krish is that she will run a vicious smear campaign to destroy your credibility. And worse, a large section of the media, esp the pseudo feminists, will ignore your story like they did when Ketan Mehta & then I claimed she hijacked our films. Sad (sic),'' Apurva posted.

