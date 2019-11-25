    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Chandel Slams 'Samosa Gang' For Thalaivi Memes!

      The makers of 'Thalaiva' unveiled Kangana Ranaut's first look from the Jayalalithaa biopic on Saturday. However, as soon as the first look poster dropped on social media, netizens started ridiculing Kangana's look and flooded the internet with funny memes.

      This didn't go down well with Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel who took to Twitter to defend the actress's look as celebrated female actor-politician J Jayalalithaa. Here's what she had to say.

      Kangana Ranaut's Sister Hits Back At Trolls

      Rangoli Chandel tweeted, "Anyone who has got eyes can see the brilliance of prosthetic work baki samosa gang is there jo din ko raat aur raat ko din kehte hain, they are inconsequential."

      This Is What Happened Next...

      A netizen pointed out to Rangoli, "There are also genuine fans who didn't quite like the prosthetics/photography...no need to troll everybody under the sun..." Another person wrote, "That's ok but I hope you take social media feedbacks seriously because Kangana has said multiple times that she appreciates constructive criticism. The team still has time, we hope the prosthetics don't ruin the hardwork Kangana is putting in.The emotions should reflect on face."

      Do You Know Kangana Took Hormone Tablets For 'Thalaivi'?

      Yes, you heard that right. The actress made this revelation while speaking with Mid-Day where she said, "That was needed so as to look voluptuous, especially around the belly and thighs. Since I am tall and skinny, and my face is angular, not round, I had to take mild doses of hormone pills to look different. Of course, I also started eating foods that promote weight gain."

      Not Physicality, This Was The Toughest Feat For Kangana

      The actress was quoted as saying by the tabloid, "She (Jayalalithaa) was strong-willed; I am fiery. Acquiring her demeanour [was a challenge]. It's a body language that I am being introduced to for the first time."

      Directed by AL Vijay, 'Thalaivi' also stars Arvind Swamy in the role of MG Ramachandran, or MGR, another late dynamic leader from the South. The film will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on June 26, 2020.

      (Social media posts are unedited)

