    Rangoli Chandel Slams Taapsee Pannu For Taking Kangana’s Name During Mission Mangal Promotions

    By
    |

    In what looks like a never ending drama between Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel, a new series of tweets were posted by the latter, which slammed Taapsee's comment on Kangana during a recent interview.

    In one of the promotions for the film 'Mission Mangal', Taapsee Pannu questioned Kangana's statement regarding women supporting each other. During an interview to Mid-day, Taapsee stated that Kangana was being a hypocrite and never practised whatever she preached.

    Rangoli Chandel Slams Taapsee Pannu For Taking Up Kangana’s Name During Mission Mangal Promotions

    The Mission Mangal actress stated that Kangana advised women to support each other but never supported women. Taapsee said she deserves some appreciation as she has done a decent number of films even though she was Kangana's junior. The powerhouse performer also questioned whether Kangana appreciated any one of the five women who played prominent roles in the movie.

    Irked by the statement, Kangana's sister Rangoli took to Twitter and posted a series of tweets demanding her to respond directly instead of 'slyly' going to the media.

    Rangoli tweeted, "Don't run to the media answer me here, please I am asking openly please respond openly not slyly. Look at all your interviews only one thing they call you for is to discuss Kangana Ranaut, don't ask you any other question, show me one question which is about your work or achievements? Kaun sa praise? (How will you be praised) Making nasty remarks about a great artist isn't enough what is there to your credit, you aren't a kid you are also 32 years Kangana's age, what have you achieved for what we should praise you?? For what we should praise you? 2 mins role in a film lead by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Or playing character roles in Big B films or carrying same confused expression through all your film." (sic)

    For the unversed, the war between Taapsee and Kangana's sister Rangoli started during the trailer release of the movie 'Judgementall Hai Kya'.

