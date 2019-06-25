SHOCKING! Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Claims Hrithik Roshan's Family Used To Sedate Sunaina

Rangoli Alleges The Roshans Used To Sedate Sunaina

In her tweet, Rangoli wrote, "For past one month Sunaina called Kangana every single day, she spoke to me and cried all the time, since she spoke to the media her phone is off, she told me her family doesn't only hit her but sadate her as well. Feeling helpless don't know what to do."

For The Uninitiated

Sunaina and her boyfriend Ruhail Amin alleged that the former's family was against their relationship. In an interview, Hrithik's sister alleged that her father Rakesh Roshan even slapped her and her brother Hrithik was supporting him.

It Was Rangoli Who Brought This Story Of Forbidden Love In Public

"Sunaina Roshan is asking Kangana for help, her family is physically assaulting her because she is in love with a Muslim man from Delhi, last week they got a lady cop who slapped her, her father also hit her, her brother is trying to put her behind bars," she had tweeted. Later, Sunaina had confirmed this in an interview with Pinkvilla.

Kangana Ranaut's Reaction

When Kangana was asked about it, she said in a Mumbai Mirror interview, "It is true that Sunaina and I were always good friends and so was her family. Now they claim differently. Yes, she has been in touch with me, but I don't want to take advantage of her family dispute. Sunaina is still a friend but I will not hit somebody when they are down."

Meanwhile, Hrithik's Ex-wife Sunaina Roshan Defended Him In This Controversy

In her Instagram post, she wrote, "As a part of my experience with all concerned and in my life span of being a part of this close knit family, I know Sunaina, to be an extremely loving warm, caring person, who is in an unfortunate situation. Sunaina's father is undergoing a major health crisis. Her mother is herself vulnerable to say the least.

Please respect a family's tough periods, each family goes through such times. I needed to say this as someone who has been a part of this family for long."