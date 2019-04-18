English
    Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli FIRES SALVO At Ajay Devgn: 'These Men Are Intoxicated With Money'

    Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel TARGETS Ajay Devgan for working with Alok Nath | FilmiBeat

    After Alia Bhatt, it looks like Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli's next target is actor Ajay Devgn. For those who ain't aware, Tanushree Dutta recently penned an open letter slamming Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh for working with #MeToo accused Alok Nath in their upcoming film 'De De Pyaar De'.

    Tanushree blasted Ajay and called him a 'morally bankrupt' actor. She also attacked Rakul Preet and Tabu and called them 'faker rag doll heroines'. Now in the latest turn of events, Kangana's sister Rangoli too has fired salvo at Ajay.

    Rangoli Shames Ajay Devgn

    Sharing Tanushree's open letter on her Twitter handle, Kangana's sister Rangoli wrote, "It is because of these men our country is a black spot on world map as far as crimes against women are concerned,shame on you bollywood for mocking #MeToo."

    'These Men Are Intoxicated With Power & Money', Says Rangoli

    These men are so intoxicated with power and money, they are teasing the movement by supporting fellow harassers and slyly mocking the victims, also shamelessly defending their actions with lame excuses...(contd), " tweeted Rangoli.

    Ouch!

    She further wrote, "(Contd)....and all those who are enjoying the sweetness of silence just because it is happening to somebody else's daughter shall know the world is round and everything comes around 🙏 #Metoo."

    Before This, Rangoli Had Attacked Alia In A Series Of Tweets

    She tweeted, "Kangana is jealous of Alia's super model looks and fashion sense, remarkable multiple national awards winning acting skills along with superhuman action style, Her exceptional IQ and speeches along with refreshing writings, directorial skills....(contd).

    "(contd)....whereas poor Kangana surviving because of one sugar daddy who she works for totally free of cost .... 🙏 @nina11_arora."

    It looks like the Ranaut sisters are in no mood to spare anybody in the film industry. 

    Read more about: kangana ranaut ajay devgn
    Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 12:25 [IST]
