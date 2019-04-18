Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli FIRES SALVO At Ajay Devgn: 'These Men Are Intoxicated With Money'

Rangoli Shames Ajay Devgn

Sharing Tanushree's open letter on her Twitter handle, Kangana's sister Rangoli wrote, "It is because of these men our country is a black spot on world map as far as crimes against women are concerned,shame on you bollywood for mocking #MeToo."

'These Men Are Intoxicated With Power & Money', Says Rangoli

These men are so intoxicated with power and money, they are teasing the movement by supporting fellow harassers and slyly mocking the victims, also shamelessly defending their actions with lame excuses...(contd), " tweeted Rangoli.

Ouch!

She further wrote, "(Contd)....and all those who are enjoying the sweetness of silence just because it is happening to somebody else's daughter shall know the world is round and everything comes around 🙏 #Metoo."

Before This, Rangoli Had Attacked Alia In A Series Of Tweets

She tweeted, "Kangana is jealous of Alia's super model looks and fashion sense, remarkable multiple national awards winning acting skills along with superhuman action style, Her exceptional IQ and speeches along with refreshing writings, directorial skills....(contd).

"(contd)....whereas poor Kangana surviving because of one sugar daddy who she works for totally free of cost .... 🙏 @nina11_arora."