Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Shares Screenshots Of Kangana Trying To Reach Out To Krish!

Manikarnika: Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli attacks Director Krish, Here’s Why | FilmiBeat

The chaos and cacophony surrounding Manikarnika and Krish's claims against Kangana refuse to slow down their pace or die down. Kangana Ranaut has finally decided to come out in the open to give a fitting reply to Krish's claims and allegations against her.

Kangana's sister Rangoli has shared screenshots of Kangana's messages to Krish where it can be clearly seen that Kangana has tried reaching out to Krish on several occasions and has tried including him in credits, post-production and the final call on the film and got no response from his side.

Check out the tweet below...

Here is the proof kangana clearly asked u to come & see the film on 6th December, would u please explain this .... ?? ⁦@DirKrish⁩ pic.twitter.com/bxRCQkBidn — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 30, 2019

This clearly refutes Krish's claims of not being asked or conversed with. After the fallout between the producers and Krish over the first Edit, Kangana actively ensured that Krish gets his due credit and he is actively involved. However, it was Krish who decided to walk out and not be present at the reshoot or bother about supervising the Post-Production.

Most Read: This Actor Had The Guts To Openly Ask Katrina Kaif For Marriage Right In Front Of Salman Khan

She even clearly told Krish to stop jumping to conclusions before seeing the film and how it was the maker's creative call of shooting the film again where new material for the same was written by writers. Kangana has always maintained that she has shot what has been written by the writers Vijendra Prasad and Prasoon Joshi. The writers' support for her till now proves that she has shot according to the script and has not tampered with any role or the script of the film.

After reshooting the film, the makers liked it and said this version makes complete sense. She then tried reaching out to Krish and also told Krish to stop feeling wronged, cheated or betrayed for the same and come to see the film and then decide.

Despite that, Krish evaded calls, decided to stay away from the post-production, trailer & music launches and the premiere of the film. He has now been giving interviews after Manikarnika was declared a hit during its phenomenal opening weekend run at the box office. A clear case of opportunism to claim success has unfortunately led to sabotaging his own film.

Most Read: Kader Khan Was Forced To Call Amitabh Bachchan 'Sir Ji', Lost Movies Because He Didn't!