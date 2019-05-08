English
    Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli VULGARLY INSULTS Hrithik Roshan; THREATENS Him For This Reason

    By Kritika
    |

    Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel is at her attacking mode yet again and this time, her target is none other than Hrithik Roshan. It all happened when it was announced that Kangana's Mental Hai Kya will clash with Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 and Ekta Kapoor tweeted, "The ugly underground tweets have begun. I've promised to keep it clean and have assurances from my actors on the same. I hope personal assaults on them stop, because it's my decision & Not theirs."

    Rangoli Slams Hrithik

    Post this tweet of Ekta Kapoor, Rangoli Chandel tweeted, "What to expect from a man who always prefers to attack your back rather then meeting you in the battle field, jitna tu aur tera PR Kangana ko giraega utna he woh teri maregi.... so far it wasn't her concern magar ab tu dekh... Jadoo."

    Rangoli Calls Hrithik 'Pappu'

    "Tu apne chillar PR se tweet karvata reh, woh ek interview degi.... tere charon khane chit..Balaji kya Kangana Ranaut ka production house hai jo woh jab chahe film release kare... lekin pappu toh pappu hota hai... common sense hai he nahin.... ab tu dekh beta, tera kya haal hoga @iHrithik."

    She Further Wrote..

    "Kangana told Ekta Kapoor not to release MHK on 26th but Ekta said its is her prerogative as a producer to decide the relase date, then she had a meeting with her childhood friend Hrithik and they both took this call...(contd)."

    Ahem! Ahem!

    "(Contd) just because he cant say anything to Ekta he will make Kangana a punching bag, Well!! U r mistaken..Agar tune ya tere lichad PR Prabhat ne Kangana pe ek bhi backhand ya underhand attacks kiye toh woh teri sari charbi nikal degi woh bhi ek chutki mein..sudhar ja @iHrithik," concluded Rangoli.

    Deepika Padukone Gets TROLLED By Shahid Kapoor's Brother Ishaan Khatter!

    We wonder how would Hrithik react to her tweets!

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 17:42 [IST]
