Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli VULGARLY INSULTS Hrithik Roshan; THREATENS Him For This Reason

Rangoli Slams Hrithik

Post this tweet of Ekta Kapoor, Rangoli Chandel tweeted, "What to expect from a man who always prefers to attack your back rather then meeting you in the battle field, jitna tu aur tera PR Kangana ko giraega utna he woh teri maregi.... so far it wasn't her concern magar ab tu dekh... Jadoo."

Rangoli Calls Hrithik 'Pappu'

"Tu apne chillar PR se tweet karvata reh, woh ek interview degi.... tere charon khane chit..Balaji kya Kangana Ranaut ka production house hai jo woh jab chahe film release kare... lekin pappu toh pappu hota hai... common sense hai he nahin.... ab tu dekh beta, tera kya haal hoga @iHrithik."

She Further Wrote..

"Kangana told Ekta Kapoor not to release MHK on 26th but Ekta said its is her prerogative as a producer to decide the relase date, then she had a meeting with her childhood friend Hrithik and they both took this call...(contd)."

Ahem! Ahem!

"(Contd) just because he cant say anything to Ekta he will make Kangana a punching bag, Well!! U r mistaken..Agar tune ya tere lichad PR Prabhat ne Kangana pe ek bhi backhand ya underhand attacks kiye toh woh teri sari charbi nikal degi woh bhi ek chutki mein..sudhar ja @iHrithik," concluded Rangoli.