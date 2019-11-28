Kangana Ranaut Starrer Thalaivi Lands In Legal Trouble; Jayalalithaa’s Niece To Sue The Makers

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Thalaivi, off lately, has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. According to the latest media reports, J Deepa who is late Jayalalithaa’s niece has raised an objection against the makers. Deepa had moved to the Madras High Court to appeal that the project in question had not got due permissions from her. On Tuesday, November 27, the court gave Deepa a green signal to sue the makers. Jaya’s niece is all set to take legal action against Thalaivi makers, its director AL Vijay and producer Vishnu.

Although, an earlier media report stated that Deepa didn’t plan of stalling the project but wanted to go through the entire script to make sure it was honest. Reportedly, Deepa is worried about the misinterpretation of Jayalalithaa’s life that may affect her aunt’s and her family’s privacy. She is of the opinion that the makers of the film should have contacted her before starting work on the film as she is the legal heir of the late politician.

Deepa also accuses the filmmakers to be using her aunt’s life story for their personal and commercial gains only. Although, the producers of the film while announcing the project claimed to have procured a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Jayalalithaa's nephew and Deepa's elder brother respectively.

All in all, with no legal rights to make the film in place, the Kangana Ranaut starrer seems to have landed in a legal mess. The first-look poster and teaser of Thalaivi were recently released to mixed reviews. The unofficial biopic is being helmed by AL Vijay and produced by Vishnu Induri and Shaailesh R Singh respectively. The much-awaited movie is slated to hit the silver screens in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on June 26, 2020.