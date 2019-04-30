English
    After Casting Her Vote, Kangana Ranaut Took A Dig At Congress, Says We Were Servants Of Italian Govt

    The voter turnout in Mumbai for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 is 55.1 per cent and several Bollywood celebrities stood in queue to cast their vote. The Manikarnika actress Kangana Ranaut too cast her vote and as soon as she came out of the polling booth, she slammed the Congress party and blamed them for India's suffering, poverty and crime. Kangana also took a dig at Sonia Gandhi by saying ''We were servants of Italian government.''

    We Were Slaves Of Italian Government!

    "This (polling day) is a very important day for us, it comes only once in five years. I feel India is gaining independence today in real sense. Earlier, Indians were slaves of British, Mughal and Italian governments. Please exercise your Swaraj (independence) and vote," said Kangana Ranaut during a media interaction right after casting her vote.

    India's Situation Was Worst Under Congress Rule!

    "The political leaders used to chill in London and the country used to suffer from an array of issues like poverty, pollution, rapes etc. The situation in our country was worst when Congress was in power. Now that our time has come, we should vote in large numbers," she said.

    Kangana Ranaut To Join Politics?

    Going by her statements, one can assume that Kangana Ranaut is sharpening her knife for a political career in the future. However, we'll have to wait and watch if that indeed happens! That would be one helluva ride, wouldn't it?

    On The Work Front

    After basking in the success of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in Mental Hai Kya alongside Rajkummar Rao and Panga alongside Jassi Gill.

    Read more about: kangana ranaut sonia gandhi
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 11:56 [IST]
