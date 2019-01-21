Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At Hrithik Roshan Again; Says Who Saw His Film Mohenjo Daro

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut once again took a dig at Hrithik Roshan during the promotions of her upcoming film 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'. When the trailer of her movie released, some people noticed a striking similarity between her movie and a scene from Hrithik Roshan's movie Mohenjo Daro. Those who are not aware, at the end of Manikarnika's trailer, Kangana says, "Jhansi aap bhi chahte hai aur mein bhi, fark sirf itna hai, aapko raj karna hai, aur mujhe apno ki seva."

And in 'Mohenjo Daro', there is a scene where Hrithik says, "Antar hai Maham, tu Mohenjo Daro pe raaj karna chahta hai aur main seva." When Kangana Ranaut was asked about it, she said, ''Who has seen that film? Let's not even get there."

Coming back to Manikarnika, Kangana revealed to a daily, ''I've grown up listening to Rani Laxmi Bai's legend and folklore like all of us but at the same time I did not know the intensity of her life. Her youth had gone in battling the enemy and preparing the regular people to become warriors. What was unknown about her life is that she fought for many things that are acceptable today like adoption and women empowerment.''

She went on to say, ''She was completely against untouchability and she neither believed in the caste system. She was a Brahmin who fought like Kshatriyas. She fought against Bargad Pratha, Parda system, caste system and untouchability. She fought for all these things relentlessly and conquered all those. She was a visionary and I value the freedom that we have because of her a lot more."

Produced by Zee Studios,"Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi", also stars Ankita Lokhande in an important role. The movie is slated to release on January 25.

Most Read: Ajay Devgn- Kajol's Daughter Nysa To Make Her Debut In Bollywood Soon? Here's The Truth!