Kangana Ranaut Takes A Major Dig At Bollywood Actresses For Justifying Pay Disparity!
Kangana Ranaut is back in a fiery mood! Known for her bold statements and controversial digs at the film industry, this time, the Panga actress hit at female actors who justified earning less than their male counterparts.
Speaking at the trailer launch of her upcoming film, Kangana indirectly slammed the statements made by Taapsee Pannu and Sonakshi Sinha in which the Mission Mangal actresses had spoken about pay disparity in Bollywood.
Kangana Ranaut Slams Bollywood Actresses
The actress said, "I have heard successful women from the film industry say things like ‘we don't deserve equal pay because heroes get bigger openings.' If you don't feel empowered, nobody can make you feel empowered. You have to feel like an equal."
'I Am Not Inferior To Others', Says The Leading Lady
She further added, "God has given me a pancreas, kidney, a heart and eyes. I am not inferior to others. If you don't feel empowered no court can make you feel empowered. Half the battle is lost when you feel undeserving."
Was Kangana Taking A Jibe At Sonakshi Sinha?
The first poster of Mission Mangal hit a controversy for giving Akshay Kumar more prominence than the five female actors who were also a part of the film. Later, Sonakshi had reacted to this while speaking to Hindustan Times where she said, "To all of us, it was team work. Even while we were shooting, nobody was made to feel smaller than the other person, despite there being so many people. And the fact of the matter is that Akshay Kumar is the biggest star in the film! Someone had told me very long back (smiles) and this line has stuck in my head: ‘Jo bikta hai, voh dikhta hai'. Today, if you see Akshay's collections, he's the highest selling star in the entire film, that is why (his face is bigger on the poster)."
Even Taapsee Pannu Had Spoken On Similar Lines
"Maintaining pay parity is very important and I am in total favour of it. But right now, where I stand, I probably can't say that I can command the same salary as my male counterpart in this or that film," the Saand Ki Aankh actress was quoted as saying by a tabloid.
