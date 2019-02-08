English
    Kangana Ranaut THRASHES Alia Bhatt For Being Karan Johar's PUPPET; Refuses To Accept Her APOLOGY

    It all started when a few days ago, Kangana Ranaut had said that she had turned up for the screenings of Dangal, Secret Superstar and Raazi but Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan failed to respond during the release of her film, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. Yesterday, when Alia was asked to react to Kangana's accusations, Alia Bhatt said she will apologise to Kangana on personal level if she was upset with her.

    But it seems, her apology has added more fuel to the fire. Kangana thrashes Alia Bhatt yet again, calling her Karan Johar's puppet!

    Kangana Called Alia & Vented Out Her Anger

    Kangana told an entertainment website that she had called Alia to ask, why she is so scared to see Manikarnika. "I reached out to Alia and asked her what makes her think Manikarnika is my personal controversy, it's a film whole nation is talking about and wondering why Bollywood is keeping quiet on such a relevant work?"

    Kangana Added..

    "I asked her if I can be courteous and gracious to acknowledge her requests for encouraging relevant work that she does, why is she so scared to see my film."

    Kangana Suggested Alia To Grow A Spine

    Kangana also asserted, "I suggested that she grows some spine and support an important film about woman empowerment and nationalism. If she doesn't have a voice of her own and her existence is all about being KJo (Karan Johar) puppet then I don't consider her successful."

    Kangana: Alia Has No Success Value

    "I told her if she is only focusing on earning bucks and not raise a voice, then her success has no value. Hope she understands the true meaning of success and her responsibilities, Napo gang life is simply restricted to give and take favours hope she rises above that."

    What’s Your Take?

    We wonder how Alia would react to these statements of Kangana Ranaut. Also, don't forget to share your opinion on this Kangana-Alia fiasco over Manikarnika.

    Story first published: Friday, February 8, 2019, 17:36 [IST]
